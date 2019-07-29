Artist picked

Wildflower mural welcomes judges
A COLOURFUL new mural at the village station ... [more]
Monday, 29 July 2019
A TAPESTRY artist from Henley has been selected for an international exhibition.
Matty Smith will have his work on display at the Surface gallery, Nottingham, from September 7 to 21 and the Espacio gallery in London from October 15 to 26 as part of the Heallreaf show alongside about 40 exhibitors from around the world. Mr Smith was selected for his piece Adonis Rising, which was inspired by a visit to Highdown Hill.
29 July 2019
More News:
Penguins give care home residents a pppp-ick-me-up
RESIDENTS of the Cleeve Lodge care home in Goring ... [more]
School unveils new £30,000 minibus following fund-raising campaign
GORING Primary School has unveiled a new minibus ... [more]
POLL: Have your say