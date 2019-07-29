Artist picked

A TAPESTRY artist from Henley has been selected for an international exhibition.

Matty Smith will have his work on display at the Surface gallery, Nottingham, from September 7 to 21 and the Espacio gallery in London from October 15 to 26 as part of the Heallreaf show alongside about 40 exhibitors from around the world. Mr Smith was selected for his piece Adonis Rising, which was inspired by a visit to Highdown Hill.