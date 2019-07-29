Monday, 29 July 2019

Craft session

THE River & Rowing Museum is holding a children’s workshop on Tuesday with a “Meadow Flower Power” theme. Visitors will be able to make a dream catcher inspired by the landscape.

The session starts at 10.30am and is for children aged seven to 11. There is a fee of £8.50. To book, call (01491) 415600.

