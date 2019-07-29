A hundred years ago...

WHILE London was undoubtedly the great centre of attraction, festivity and rejoicing in the celebration of Peace on Saturday, cities, towns and villages up and down the land all did their share to make the day a memorable one. In Henley the day was observed in quite an enthusiastic manner, despite the fact that such a short period of time intervened between the fixing of Peace Day and its actual consummation.

On Wednesday afternoon the members of the Baptist Church choir, together with a few friends, and accompanied by the Pastor Rev W H Perkins, had an outing to Joyce Grove, whither they made the journey in a waggonette. Tea was partaken in the village of Nettlebed and the party spent a thoroughly enjoyable time, the weather being fine.

The annual task of marking the Thames swans and cygnets, began on Monday morning at London Bridge. The swans on the river from London to Henley, are jointly owned by the King and the Dyers’ and Vintners’ Company. The officials made their journey up river in a flotilla of skiffs, which at bow and stern fly the bannerettes and flags of their owners.