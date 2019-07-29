Fifty years ago...

THE Royal Commission on Local Government in England drew forth a mixed bag of reactions from Henley’s borough councillors at a special council meeting last Friday. Some condemned its proposals outright; some approved it, with reservations; none welcomed it with open arms. The commission’s findings, known as the Maud report, would mean if they were implemented, that most of the services now run by Henley Borough Council would be run by a new Reading authority.

A very successful ball was held on Friday evening at Shiplake College. There were about 500 guests, dancing to the band of The Saints in the Great Hall, and the Zachary Boot Group played in a marquee. The ball was arranged by a committee of staff and parents and was in aid of the school games fund.

Twelve-year-old Susie Chavasse lives at Rosemary Cottage, Shiplake Rise, and as well as being an up-and-coming show jumper she has also had a share of the television spotlight. In fact, the two go together, for Susie has taken part in a BBC programme “I want to be a showjumper,” which will be shown on Monday, August 11th.