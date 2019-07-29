Twenty five years ago...

THE adventure of a lifetime, which saw a young Henley man experience a string of life-threatening scrapes, ended happily this week. Adam Wood, 22, arrived safely home at Henley’s Valley Road after being shot at, thrown in jail, catching malaria and getting lost on a freezing cold mountain in Asia. He was greeted at Gatwick Airport on Monday with hugs and kisses from his relieved parents, mother Jenny and father Barry Wood.

An animal lover was horrified when she stumbled across two decapitated cats whilst searching for her own missing pet. The cats were found in the Coppice area between King James Way and Valley Road on Sunday. The claws of one of the cats were out, showing signs of a struggle said Mrs Jayne Emerson Lawrence, of Knappe Close, who made the horrific find.

Henley Rotary Club members were treated to a rare rendering of poetry at their lunchtime meeting at Leander Club by noted Leicestershire poet, Norman Harrington. He has published several books of poems, written plays and verse and he asked members to share his love of poetry.