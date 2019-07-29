Ten years ago...

DRUNKEN yobs caused an estimated £20,000 of damage to cars in a 20-minute vandalism spree in Henley. They jumped on and ran over nine parked cars in Reading Road, “keyed” vehicles and tried to smash the window of the Cook food shop in Duke Street at about 12.30am on Tuesday. The group of youths, who had been drinking in the town centre and visited a takeaway shop just before the attack, fled towards Shiplake.

A teenager has failed to be crowned Miss England but says she “loved the whole experience”. Katy Baxter, 18, of Crowsley Road, Shiplake, lost out to Rachel Christie, 20, niece of former Olympic sprint champion Linford Christie. Katy, who sailed through the semi-final wearing her grandmother’s dress, said: “I have no regrets. Taking part has done wonders for my confidence. I loved the whole experience.”

The annual swan upping on the Thames attracted a crowd in Henley on Wednesday. Spectators gathered on Henley Bridge and on the towpath near The Angel on the Bridge pub to watch as swan uppers in a flotilla of boats corralled a number of birds near a landing stage.