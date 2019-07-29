Old insurance firm premises to be converted into flats

PLANS have been submitted for 10 flats in Henley town centre.

Henley Brook Limited wants to convert Brook House, in Duke Street, into six two-bed, three one-bed and one studio flat.

The building was home to Towergate Insurance, which had been based there for 10 years, but moved to Videcom House on the Newtown Road trading estate in February.

A statement prepared by Oaten Architects, of Hastings, said the scheme would see the conversion of offices on the first, second and third floors.

It said: “The property has recently come under new ownership; and therefore, the focus of this application, which proposes to convert the office space to residential use.

“There are a number of small external changes — dormers to rear, and roof lights, which form a separate application.”

The proposed development would “not likely” result in an increase, or change, in the character of traffic in the vicinity of the site due to parking restrictions.

The site didn’t have any parking provision, the statement said, but the applicant was proposing a 10-unit cycle store, covered and secure in the car-park area, which is under the same ownership.

It added: “It is likely that the parking requirements as a result of the change of use to flats will decrease. It is proposed to retain the development as car free and the provision of cycle stores will encourage sustainable methods of transportation, in accordance with policy. ”

If the conversion of Brook House goes ahead, it will be one of several business premises in Henley to be converted into residential use.

South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, will make a decision by September 13.

Towergate Insurance, which relocated its 45 staff in the move, started in Henley in 1962 when it was known as Marshall, Paxman and Watson, or MPW.

In 1998 it was sold to the Arbuthnot Banking Group and in 2005 it became part of the Towergate Group.

The company was originally based at Dominion House in Gravel Hill before moving to Thames Bridge House behind the Henley Royal Regatta headquarters in 1985. It moved to Brook House in 2009.