Skating tips

Monday, 29 July 2019
A FREE skateboarding workshop will take place at Henley skate park on August 19.
Instructors from ATB Skateshop will be at the facility in Makins recreation ground from 4pm to 7pm.
There will be demonstrations, games and competitions.
29 July 2019
