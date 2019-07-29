Trailer fault

Wildflower mural welcomes judges
A COLOURFUL new mural at the village station ... [more]
Monday, 29 July 2019
BALES of hay fell off the back of a trailer in a busy Henley street.
They fell on to Hart Street, outside the Thai Orchid restaurant, at about 6pm on Sunday.
The bales had been secured to a trailer but a “mechanical fault” meant they had become loose. Several people came forward to help sweep up the debris.
29 July 2019
