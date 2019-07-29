Neighbouring shops close down

TWO adjoining businesses in Henley are believed to have closed down within days of each other.

Cafe Copia and Wine Rack, both in Market Place, have been shut for more than a week.

The coffee shop, which replaced Bloc Brazilian 2 in 2015, is now thought to have gone into receivership. Its Marlow branch has also closed.

Wine Rack, run by Best Way Retail, was due to move to the other side of Falaise Square but this did not happen. Town manager Helen Barnett said: “I believe Cafe Copia has gone into receivership and they have closed.

“There are a number of businesses who have approached me because they are very interested in the unit and some of those are coffee shops.

“We have had interest in that unit already even though it has been vacant for a short time. The concept fits quite well because of the number of visitors we have. We have a lot of coffee shops in Henley, but they are all very successful because of this concept of working remotely.”

The two closures follow the announcement that Paperchase in Bell Street is closing next month which follows the closure of its neighbour, the Clarks shoe shop in June.

Ms Barnett says that despite the closures there has been lots of interest from businesses looking to open in Henley. She said: “I know there is lots of interest in Henley from some very interesting people and businesses, so I am not worried.

“The current climate with Brexit does not help. But we are really optimistic about the future of retail in Henley. We want to have a really good tenant mix for our residents and visitors. We punch well above our weight in terms of global recognition.”

Cafe Copia’s managing director Philip Grobien and Best Way Retail did not respond to a request for comment.