Rest and relaxation refocuses the mind

AS we look towards August, we enter the holiday season. We’re told by historians that the practice of “going on holiday” is quite a recent innovation, dating from the time when people began to have a bit of spare disposable income to make trips to the seaside and other exciting destinations.

For many of us, holidays have become the norm, and it may be worth standing back and reflecting on why we go away, whether for the all-inclusive package tour or just a couple of nights’ break.

Good old-fashioned rest and relaxation is, of course, one of the main reasons. There’s something about going away that helps us to relax, as we’re shaken out of our routines and are able to put aside the things that keep us busy at home.

It’s worth remembering that in the Judaeo-Christian tradition, God himself is depicted in the creation story in the book of Genesis as having rested when his work was complete.

Without wanting to detract from the motivation of rest, I think there’s another reason why we go away. And that is so that we can return home and see things afresh. When we travel, even to somewhere that’s close geographically, we see different scenery, diverse ways of doing things, and — if we go farther afield — we experience the richness of another culture.

These experiences are good in themselves, but I wonder whether we can allow our holiday experiences to enrich our return journey, too. There’s a line in TS Eliot about returning home and seeing things for the first time, and I think that captures what I’m getting at.

Further into the book of Genesis, there’s a wonderful story about the patriarch Jacob falling asleep. He dreams of angels ascending and descending on a heavenly ladder. When he wakes up, he says, “surely the Lord is in this place — and I did not know it! … How awesome is this place! This is none other than the house of God, and this is the gate of heaven.” (Genesis 28.16-17 NRSV)

If we are able to get away this summer, may we be given good rest. And may the sights, sounds, and experiences of holiday give us the gift of seeing things afresh when we get home. May we look around at the surroundings we know so well and say, with Jacob, how awesome is this place!