Outdoor activities in wildlife week

A NATURE appreciation project is launching next month.

Henley Wildlife Week will be held from August 5 to 9 and has been designed by Henley Town Council’s conservation team to encourage residents to enjoy the outdoors.

Activities start on August 5 with a guided walk around Marsh and Mill Meadows at 2pm to see the birds, butterflies and flowers.

There will be more butterflies on display at Gillotts Corner Field the next day at 2pm, followed by a volunteer conservation working group led by Henley in Transition on August 7, starting at 9.30am at Mill Meadows.

The River & Rowing Museum is hosting a teddy bear’s picnic on August 8, which will run from 10.30am to 4pm. The event is free with admission.

The week ends with a wildlife photography session at Gillotts Corner Field at 11am on August 9. For more information, email i.livarski

@henleytowncouncil.gov.uk