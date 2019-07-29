Post box out of use

A POST box in Henley has been closed because of concerns about damage to the wall where it was located.

The post box in Reading Road was painted black and sealed to indicate it is no longer in use.

A spokeswoman for Royal Mail said it would not be removed.

She said: “We apologise to customers for any inconvenience this has caused.

“Alternative posting facilities are available in Newtown Road, Mill Lane, the Tesco store in Reading Road, the post office in Reading Road or the Henley delivery office.”