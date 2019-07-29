Stolen bird is reunited with owners

AN Amazon parrot stolen from a cruiser moored in Henley has been reunited with his owners thanks to their detective work.

Rodney, who is 14-years-old, went missing for five days but turned up in Wokingham last Friday.

Julie and John Morgan said they thought they’d never see him again after he was taken by a group, including two women pushing prams, two teenagers and seven children on Sunday, July 14.

Mrs Morgan said: “We’re absolutely over the moon and so happy and relieved. It’s just like having one of your children back — he’s an integral part of the family!

“He was unharmed. I think they looked after him to the best of their ability but he was starving when we got him back.”

It is believed the group climbed on to the boat at Mill Meadows and took Rodney, who has a Welsh accent and loves to sing, from the craft’s cockpit. They then headed to the train station and travelled to Twyford where they attempted to sell the parrot, before later boarding the train to Reading.

Mrs Morgan said: “Once we knew he was definitely taken we posted it on social media and had more than 1,000 shares. On the Sunday night we had our first lead. So many people had seen him in Twyford.

“On the Monday we visited Twyford. We turned up with a leaflet showing Rodney and went round all the shops. We put the pictures on Facebook and we got lots of people contacting us saying they believe they’d spotted him in the Wokingham area.”

The couple, along with their daughter Sam, visited the town’s businesses and its schools last Friday but there had been no sightings.

That evening, while they were in the middle of giving a statement to a police officer, they got a call from Pets at Home in Wokingham saying Rodney had turned up in town.

Mrs Morgan explained: “Some teenagers had run up a driveway and said to the children playing there ‘we’ve got a present for you’ and left it and ran away. Their father rang Pets at Home which we had leafleted. They rang us and we went straight to him.”

Rodney enjoyed a ‘welcome home’ meal of chicken and ribs and Mrs Morgan said: “I really don’t know why they gave him back, I’m just so grateful they did.”