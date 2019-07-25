Cannabis factory raid

A CANNABIS factory was discovered in Sonning Common following a police raid.

Officers forced their way into a property in Baskerville Road at about 10am on Wednesday.

Several police cars were on the scene and neighbours reported hearing loud bangs as officers entered the property. The front door had a broken window pane while the inner door had also been damaged. Officers could be seen entering and leaving the property and at the side of the semi-detached house.

One man who was cutting a hedge near the property, but didn’t wish to be named, told the Henley Standard: “I saw three coppers come down the road and I saw a van coming behind them. The next minute I think about eight coppers were stood on the corner [of Smith Close] and they came running down. They took a battering ram out of the car and I heard the door being pushed in. I saw them take a bloke away.”

Neighbour Heather Upton said: “I just heard banging and I thought ‘what’s that noise?’ It was very loud. I looked out of the window and there was a little crowd gathering facing the house and curiosity got the better of me.

“I just saw lots of police going in and out. It’s a bit alarming. The tenants who were there were lovely and they moved out a couple of months ago.

“It just looked like there was no-one living there because the curtains were drawn all the time.”

A spokeswoman for Thames Valley Police said the force had carried out a Misuse of Drugs Act warrant. A cannabis factory was discovered inside the property,” she said.

• A man, aged 44, from Sonning Common was arrested on suspicion of cultivation of drugs and remains in custody.