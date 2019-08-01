Former singer made town clerk

A FORMER professional classical singer has been appointed by Henley town clerk.

Sheridan Jacklin-Edward, 37, from Wallingford, will start work on September 2 and says he is “excited”.

He is currently the clerk of Burnham, near Slough, where he has worked for four years. He was previously parish clerk in South Hinksey, Stonesfield and Risinghurst & Sandhills, which are all in Oxfordshire.

Mr Jacklin-Edward, whose wife Freya is a classical singer, said: “I feel very excited. Henley is evidently a very energetic and committed town council.

“It’s wonderful to see it getting involved in so many different projects and I’m really looking forward to getting stuck in.

“I know the staff are very committed. I’ve already had the pleasure of meeting them and I’m really looking forward to working with them. My priorities are always to support the councillors and find out what their priorities are.

“There was a recent election so it’s good to see the election policies these councillors have made as it gives me a good steer on what they want to achieve over the next four years.”

Mr Jacklin-Edward added: “Henley has a national and international reputation, especially with sporting achievements. It’s a wonderful environment and location so that’s a lot for it to live up to but it has a lot of issues to deal with around housing and traffic in particular. There are perennial issues with car parking.

“There are a lot of community events too which are the things that really make Henley a community.”

Mr Jacklin-Edward, who enjoys long-distance running, swimming and baking, was offered the post the day before donating a kidney as an altruistic donor as part of the UK Living Kidney Sharing Scheme.

He replaces Janet Wheeler, who left to join Didcot Town Council at the end of May. Since then the council has been managed by Cath Adams, the council’s planning and project manager. She has now been promoted to deputy clerk.

Mayor Ken Arlett said Mr Jacklin-Edward was the “outstanding” candidate with exceptional knowledge and a track record of success.