Monday, 05 August 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Create your own bear at workshop

Create your own bear at workshop

THE River & Rowing Museum is hosting a creative workshop for children on Tuesday (August 13).

The theme of the session, which runs from 10.30am to 12.30pm, is “Paws with Personality”.

Children are invited to take inspiration from famous bears and create their own, complete with a unique passport.

The workshop is suitable for children aged seven to 11, with tickets priced £8.50 per person.

Booking is essential. For more information, call (01491) 415600 or visit www.rrm.co.uk

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33