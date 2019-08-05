Create your own bear at workshop

THE River & Rowing Museum is hosting a creative workshop for children on Tuesday (August 13).

The theme of the session, which runs from 10.30am to 12.30pm, is “Paws with Personality”.

Children are invited to take inspiration from famous bears and create their own, complete with a unique passport.

The workshop is suitable for children aged seven to 11, with tickets priced £8.50 per person.

Booking is essential. For more information, call (01491) 415600 or visit www.rrm.co.uk