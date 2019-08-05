Awards for tattoo art students

A TATTOO artist from Henley says he is proud after some of his trainees received awards at an international convention.

Glenn Cuzen, 38, of Vicarage Road, attended the Palermo Tattoo Convention in Sicily with his team of Zack Farley, Freddie Cosier, Ben Brothers and Clara Grech.

Zack, 21, received the best of day award out of about 500 artists for a squirrel on his girlfriend’s leg. Ms Grech, 23, received an award for her ornamental designs.

Mr Cuzen said: “It's a big achievement. I know from when I won my awards about the hard work it took. I could tell from Zac's face that he was a bit dazed.”

Zack is pictured, left, with Mr Curzon and, right, his award-winning design