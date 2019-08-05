Monday, 05 August 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Housing objection

PLANS for five new homes in Ewelme have been opposed by Benson Parish Council.

St John Homes, of Taplow, wants to redevelop land in Old London Road by demolishing the large storage buildings that currently occupy the site.

It also wants to convert a barn into four office units.

The site is bounded to the south and west by housing.

The developer says there would by a 37 per cent reduction in the footprint and that lorries would no longer visit the site.

But the council says the site is not in the Benson neighbourhood plan or sustainable and more new houses are not needed.

South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, will decide the application.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33