Housing objection

PLANS for five new homes in Ewelme have been opposed by Benson Parish Council.

St John Homes, of Taplow, wants to redevelop land in Old London Road by demolishing the large storage buildings that currently occupy the site.

It also wants to convert a barn into four office units.

The site is bounded to the south and west by housing.

The developer says there would by a 37 per cent reduction in the footprint and that lorries would no longer visit the site.

But the council says the site is not in the Benson neighbourhood plan or sustainable and more new houses are not needed.

South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, will decide the application.