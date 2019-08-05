Property chain shuts office

AN estate agency group has closed its Henley office.

Romans in Hart Street shut on Friday and customers are being redirected to its Caversham branch.

Tony Gibson, managing director of Romans Residential Sales, said: “As a company, we have made the decision to close Romans' Henley branch.

“We have contacted all our clients and assured them they will continue to receive the same excellent levels of service that they have come to expect from Romans.

“The experienced sales team at nearby Caversham will continue to provide residential sales services to Henley.

“This approach is already highly successful for our residential lettings team.”

Helen Barnett, Henley’s town and community manager, said she understood the company had closed a number of other branches.

She said: “It is not a problem with Henley, it is a national situation which is to do with residential property.

“Because of Brexit and the uncertainty, the housing market it is not as buoyant as it once was.

“I remain optimistic as we have got some very interesting tenants in Henley and are well provided for with very good property agents.”

Romans arrived in Henley in April 2014 when it joined forces with the Jacksons Residential estate and lettings agency and the office became the 21st in the group. Jacksons’ founder Richard Jackson is now a property consultant.