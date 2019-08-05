Restaurant set to open

A NEW steak and shellfish restaurant will open in Henley next month.

The Shellfish Cow, which already has a Wallingford branch, is expected to move into the former Royal China unit in Reading Road, which closed last year.

The Shellfish Cow was one of the traders offering food at the first Eat! Food Festival in Henley in June.

Town and community manager Helen Barnett said: “I know they trade well in Wallingford and by beinjg at the festival they have already entered into the spirit of Henley.

“I think the restaurant will be a wonderful addition to Henley’s food and drink scene.”