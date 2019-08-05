Monday, 05 August 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Couple celebrate 70th anniversary

Couple celebrate 70th anniversary

A COUPLE celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary with family and friends.

Eddie Hewett, 94, and his wife Joan, 91, were both born and raised in Henley and have lived in the town all their lives.

They first met when they were children in Park Road.

They marked their platinum anniversary by enjoying afternoon tea.

Mr and Mrs Hewett have two daughters, Amanda Clements and Gillian Hewett, who attended the celebration on Tuesday last week.

They were joined by grandchildren Lindsay Hudson and Jonathan Hewett and great grandchildren Isabella Hudson, twins Ben and Jamie Hudson and Jack Clements.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33