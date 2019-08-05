Couple celebrate 70th anniversary

A COUPLE celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary with family and friends.

Eddie Hewett, 94, and his wife Joan, 91, were both born and raised in Henley and have lived in the town all their lives.

They first met when they were children in Park Road.

They marked their platinum anniversary by enjoying afternoon tea.

Mr and Mrs Hewett have two daughters, Amanda Clements and Gillian Hewett, who attended the celebration on Tuesday last week.

They were joined by grandchildren Lindsay Hudson and Jonathan Hewett and great grandchildren Isabella Hudson, twins Ben and Jamie Hudson and Jack Clements.