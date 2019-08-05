Councillors now oppose workshop conversion

COUNCILLORS are now objecting to plans to redevelop the former Henley Joinery workshop, storage buildings and yard.

Henley Town Council’s planning committee had supported Jamie Smith’s plans at a meeting in April.

Mr Smith wants to build two two-bedroom semi-detached houses and a one-bedroom detached property in Farm Road after the business relocated to Newtown Road.

But the committee has now had a change of heart and recommended that planning permission is refused due to the change of use and loss of commercial buildings as well as safety concerns over access.

Councillor Michelle Thomas said: “It’s yet more loss of commercial space in Henley which, as you know, I’m not a fan of at all.

“There’s also some safety concerns about access, which I’m not happy about. The visibility splays are non- existent as far as I’m concerned.”

Oxfordshire County Council officer Thomas Cockhill has also objected, saying the visibility splay would be “insufficient”.

Mr Smith told the meeting in April that the site was in a mainly residential area.

He said: “The existing buildings are of extremely poor design and form and make no positive contribution to the surroundings and appearance of the area.”

He said the neighbours were happy with his plans and the homes would be attractive to first-time buyers and people looking to downsize.

South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, will make the final decision.