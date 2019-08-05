Monday, 05 August 2019

Mini heatwave causes rail misery

RAIL passengers faced long delays on Thursday, the hottest day of the week, due to train cancellations. Services between Henley and Twyford were suspended during the afternoon and evening after the Henley branch line’s turbo train encountered a fault.

A spokesman for Great Western Railway said: “The branch line is operated by one train, which shuttles back and forth. It had a fault and we had to suspend the service. We provided a bus replacement service instead and anyone who was delayed by 15 minutes or more may be entitled to claim compensation from our Delay Repay scheme.”

Services had returned to normal by Friday morning.

