Pub homes welcomed

PLANS to turn part of a building housing a Henley pub into a two-bedroom house and two flats have been supported by town councillors.

The Queen Victoria in Upper Market Place has been shut since the start of the year.

The pub, a Grade II listed building, would be retained under the plans but its floorspace would be reduced by a third.

Councillor Laurence Plant told a meeting in the town council’s planning committee: “I’d say ‘yes’. It has been struggling for years.”

The plans include ground and first floor extensions at the rear of the building.

The existing first and second floors would be turned into two flats. This would involve demolishing part of the listed building — the single storey link from the pool room to outdoor seating area — believed to date back to 1920. There would be a glazed rear extension in its place.

El Publican Partnerships, formerly Enterprise Inns, owns the premises.