Cafes and pubs feel the benefit of mini heatwave

CAFES and pubs in Henley say their custom soared with the temperatures last week.

Families flocked to the town with the combination of the heatwave and the start of the school summer holidays.

One of the most popular destinations was Mill Meadows where Henley Piazza did a brisk trade in ice cream.

But Pino Battista, the joint owner, played down the benefits, saying: “It was just a busy week.

“It can be far too much for people sometimes. Warmer temperatures do not always bring people out because it can be too hot to be enjoyable for the children. When it is hot, the machinery can also struggle.

“Monday would have been the perfect day because it was not too hot. When there are lots of people, it brings a smile to my face. That is what we like — ice cream and smiles.”

Lorraine Hillier, who owns the Hot Gossip coffee house in Friday Street, said: “We were very busy last week. We did well with cold drinks and iced coffees. We have got a nice garden at the back where people like to sit and we have a bakery, which stays fairly cool. People looking in from the street would have thought we were empty!”

“There were lots of families who were going for walks in Mill Meadows. We find that people are in a good mood when the weather is nice.

“It does come with some difficulties though. We had to get in a couple of air conditioning units and fans to keep the air circulating. We also had problems with refrigeration because of the abnormal temperatures.

Nigel Rainbow, landlord of the Three Horseshoes pub in Reading Road, said: “There were a lot more people coming out in the evenings. They want to sit outside and enjoy the good weather. Lager and cider sales were very good for us.

“Last year it was the World Cup, so we can’t compare the figures. When England were playing the pub was rammed.”

Neil Ainsworth, landlord of the Argyll in Market Place, said: “We serve food and drink all day and the pub was very busy.

“We had to make sure our equipment was working to keep the beer cold. We had to have a big fan just to keep the air circulating.

“The garden was busy because people were looking for shelter. When it is hot people are worn out.

“We just tried to provide the best service we could in challenging circumstances.”

The Three Tuns in Market Place was also busy.

Landlady Hannah Dixon said said: “The pub is only small so the hot weather does not really cause us much of a problem. We have a bit of a sun trap outside, so that is where a lot of people were.”

Vivienne Lee, owner of Chocolate Cafe on Thames Side, said: “In terms of numbers, we are well and truly up compared with this time last year.

“I feel the town is doing well. We had hot weather last year but it was hotter this year and it is much busier.”