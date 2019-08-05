Laughter and tears for fun-loving wife and mum

FAMILY and friends celebrated the life of Emily Burkitt at a memorial service.

She lost her fight against an incurable form of breast cancer just weeks after raising more than £40,000 for charity. She was 37.

The mother-of-two, who lived in Greys Road, Henley, with her husband James and children Poppy, six, and Charlie, five, was diagnosed in 2015, just four weeks after her son’s first birthday.

She underwent chemotherapy, radiotherapy and hormone treatment as well as having a mastectomy but last August she felt a lump on her collar bone and discovered she had stage four triple negative breast cancer.

She organised a “black and white” dinner and ball at Phyllis Court Club in Henley on June 15 to raise money for Breast Cancer Now and CoppaFeel!, a charity which raises awareness.

Less than four weeks later, she lost her battle against the disease at the Sue Ryder hospice in Nettlebed.

More than 200 people attended Friday’s service at St Mary’s Church in Henley, including her husband, children, mother Jane, father Charles and sister Sabrina McMann.

Members of the rowing community and parents from St Mary’s School, which the couple’s children attend, were also present.

Many people wore colourful dresses and jackets in accordance with Mrs Burkitt’s wishes and there was a picture of her at the front of the church.

The service, which was led by the Rev Sarah Nesbitt, began with Counting Crows’ Mr Jones.

The people sang the hymn Jerusalem, which was also sung at the couple’s wedding in 2009.

Mr Burkitt told them: “Emily wanted her funeral to be fun because she was fun, so for the next few minutes, if I tell a bad joke, laugh, if I say something nice, smile and, amid all this, I’m going to do my best to make you cry!”

He then told the story of the couple’s engagement, saying he eventually found a ring at a jewellers in Rutland. He drove there via Oxford, where he dropped off his future wife because she was meeting a friend.

Mr Burkitt recalled: “I didn’t realise they were going to hit bottles of wine very, very hard — I dutifully returned to Oxford and they were really, really drunk.”

On their way home, Emily attempted to open the car’s glove box, where he had hidden the ring box.

“I had to very, very quickly shut it,” said Mr Burkitt before adding that Emily thought there must have been a “pair of knickers in there” so they had an argument.

The couple arrived home and later that night, Mr Burkitt realised he’d left the ring in the glove box and went to retrieve it.

He recalled: “I ran back up to the car in boxer shorts because it was 11pm. When I got back upstairs Emily said, ‘Where have you been? I thought you were walking out’.

“I said, ‘I’ve been out and got you this’ and I sort of tossed the ring to her.

“She said, ‘What is it?’ and I said, ‘Well, open it’. She did and burst out crying. She said, ‘I’ve just been so horrible, why would you want to marry me now?’ and I said, ‘Because I love you’.

“Our lives were brilliant before this and then became magnificent. I married a girl so beautiful and kind, so funny and feisty, so frustrating yet so inspiring.

“Our marriage suspended a giant tightrope across the widest spectrum of emotion. We never fell off, we never wobbled. Whether we were sprinting or shuffling, we always knew where each other was, never more than a pace away, always there to catch one another.

“Although she’s gone, she is still here for me. Emily has given me the desire, the inspiration and the happiness to move forward and keep making mine, Poppy and Charlie’s lives as perfect as possible.”

Mr Burkitt said his wife, who ran a cake-making business, had encouraged him to ask for help if he needed it, move forward and be happy.

“That was Emily, so selfless, so caring, so utterly determined that life was for living,” he said.

“The support I’ve received since Emily went into hospital and the support I still receive now has been incredible.”

He then read a poem he composed for his wife and said he would print it, frame it and put it in his kitchen, adding: “That was where she was happiest, at the centre of the home — cooking, baking and creating.”

The couple’s daughter read a poem adapted from Walter D Wintle’s Thinking before Mrs McMann addressed the church.

She called Emily a “wonderful big sister” of whom she was incredibly proud and would miss every day.

She said: “This life, so full of promise, has been cut short and stolen from all of us. My life is less for her absence in it.”

Mrs McMann recalled that as a child her sister had a collection of Wallace and Gromit paraphernalia, while Bon Jovi was her poster of choice for her room and her first car was a Vauxhall Nova in which she enjoyed listening to happy hard core music.

She said: “Emily worked extremely hard on the things she wanted to work hard on — most other things were sidelined.”

Mrs Burkitt’s father Charles Fawcett spoke about Emily’s “uncanny knack” of leaving things until the last minute.

He recalled that when she was 18 she announced one evening that she had to start work on an A-level project due two days later. A couple of hours later she had still not started yet managed to submit the work on time and passed the exam.

On another occasion he and his wife were visiting Emily and James for dinner. He said: “At 9pm she stood up and said, ‘I’ve got three cakes to do that are being collected in the morning.” Again, she managed it with seconds to spare.

Mr Fawcett paid tribute to the dedication of his daughter and the other organisers of the charity dinner and thanked everyone who had helped.

He said: “Let’s hope it helps the researchers find a cure for this cruel disease. When Emily was first diagnosed with breast cancer her first immediate concern was for her children and for James.

“She never complained, she was tough and very brave. She knew that Jane and I would always be there for her and for them and we always will as long as we’re needed.”

He asked for the couple’s friends to support Mr Burkitt, saying: “If you can carry on and support him, this will be the best memorial Emily could wish for."

He finished by reading the poem Let Me Go by Christina Rossetti.

Rev Nesbitt gave a reading from Corinthians that also featured at the couple’s wedding.

She then invited their children up to the front and read a story from Water Bugs and Dragonflies: Explaining Death to Young Children.

Afterwards, Joshua Harris played a short piece of music on the piano before the the Lord’s Prayer closed the service.

This is Me, from the film The Greatest Showman, was played as the people left the church and made their way to Leander Club for refreshments.