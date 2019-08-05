Mayor’s causes

THE Mayor of Henley has chosen the charities to benefit from his relief and convalescence fund.

Ken Arlett will donate the money to different causes in the town at the end of his mayoral year in May.

He told a council meeting on Tuesday that he would pay for an away day for 80 people from the Nomad youth and community project in Upper Market Place, a river cruise for Mencap and bursaries for the Henley Musical School.

So far he has received sponsorship from Badgemore Park, Henley Barbers in Station Road, Tesco and the Henley

Standard.

Every time he has a round of golf at Badgemore Park, where he is a member, he will put the £25 fee into the fund. He normally plays about 100 rounds a year. He will also donate the £10 cost of his monthly haircut.

Councillor Arlett will recieve a free a free copy of the Henley Standard throughout his mayoral year and will donate the total value of £52 to the fund.