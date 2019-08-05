Delay to housing plan risks loss of £218m funding

COUNCILLORS have agreed to delay a housing blueprint, possibly putting £218 million of government funding at risk.

They say that the South Oxfordshire Local Plan needs amending and hope the money will not be lost.

The plan for 28,000 new homes was approved by the district council earlier this year under the old Conservative leadership.

But since the local elections in May the council has been led by a Liberal Democrat and Green coalition which says it wants to reduce the overall number of homes in the plan and to review the issues of affordable housing and the environment.

Council leader Sue Cooper said it was important to assess any changes to avoid judicial reviews in the future and she was hopeful that the Government’s Housing Infrastructure Fund would not be withdrawn.

She said: “We obviously want to keep things moving but we must be careful to make sure we do things properly. We are very keen to keep this money; it is in everyone’s best interest. I hope the Government does not want us to fall apart.

“Our chief executive has to speak with senior civil servants to keep that money. We hope to hear about the funding very soon.”

Councillors approved a series of recommendations to the current plan, which was submitted to the Government in March, as well as stating their intention to start work on a new document.

They also agreed to recognise the need for environmentally-friendly strategies following the council’s decision to declare a climate emergency.

Councillor Cooper said: “In the past, we have not taken enough notice of environmental issues, which have been higher on the agenda recently. We don’t feel that the current plan takes enough notice of this. We don’t want a developer free-for-all.

“Plans can promise a lot of houses but no infrastructure to support it. The big unknown is Oxfordshire City Council and what we might need to take on. The big areas for consideration are reducing the number [of houses] and tackling environmental issues. I feel 28,000 is a huge number.

“We are one of the first councils to be considered under the new National Planning Policy Framework and we feel if we are being assessed under this framework then we should use that to help reach decisions.”

Councillor Stefan Gawrysiak, of Henley Residents Group, said: “Oxfordshire County Council had clearly stated that the government money would be lost if the number of houses was reduced.

“It is an incredibly valuable pot of money,” he said. “I actually think the Local Plan is fairly good as it is. We are only getting 150 homes in Henley and quite a few of those have already been built.”

Councillor Ken Arlett (HRG) said: “They should have stuck with what they had. All they are doing at the moment is buying time.

“I will be really surprised if they withdraw it. It would cost an absolute fortune. The best they can hope for is one or two pieces of land being taken out but they are really wasting our time.

“The recommendation from officers was to leave it as it was and let it go through the proper process. The previous council signed up to it and now the new council realises that if they don’t do the correct thing, they are going to lose the funding. Here lies the problem. Do they withdraw it and lose all that money?”

Conservative town councllor Will Hamilton said he was surprised that HRG councillor Kellie Hinton had supported the Green/Liberal-Dem alliance, adding: “It is just going to delay the process and put the investment money at risk.”