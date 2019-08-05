Council underwrites school funding march

A MARCH through the streets of Henley in a bid to persuade the Government to increase funding for schools is being supported by the town council.

The protest has been organised by a group of parents and town councillors under the banner of Together for Education Henley.

It will take place on Saturday, September 7 from 10am and will start and finish in Market Place in front of the town hall.

The group is led by Councillor Michelle Thomas and also includes Louise Pegley, Leslie Skinner, Selina Craig, Judith Phelan, Vanessa Bird, Laura Reineke and Dan Herbert as well as councillors Ian Reissmann, Paula Isaac and Stefan Gawrysiak.

They came together following a public meeting in May after it was revealed that Gillotts School in Henley has to spend money intended for pupils’ education on maintaining its buildings.

Councillor Reissmann told a council meeting on Tuesday: “The aim is to make sure the Government’s spending review comes under pressure to reverse what’s happened since 2010 where per pupil funding has been reduced by eight per cent.

“We think our children deserve better.”

He proposed that the march was supported by the council and should be able to use its public liability insurance.

He also proposed that the cost of road closures and first aid cover came out of the council’s £10,000 contingency budget, up to £5,000.

Members approved both proposals.

Organisers are urging residents to turn out for the march, which will go along Bell Street, New Street, through the graveyard of St Mary’s Church and along Hart Street.

Counicllor Thomas says that when Gillotts became an academy in 2012, the per pupil funding was £4,700 and since then has risen by only £100.

This means the school is short by £650 per pupil — a total of £500,000 — and a 13.5 per cent increase is needed to get back to the spending power of 2012.

A petition with more than 900 names calling for fairer funding for schools was presented to Parliament in May by Henley MP John Howell.