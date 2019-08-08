Children’s playscheme is 40 years old and just as popular as ever

MORE than 300 children attended the Henley Outdoor Playscheme at Badgemore Primary School this week.

Youngsters from Henley, Shiplake, Wargrave and Sonning Common took part in a range of activities, including dancing, cookery, football and woodwork.

There was also a bouncy castle, soap slide and laser tag. There was a visit from Berkshire Reptile Encounters on the Tuesday followed by a magic show and a LEGO masterclass.

Joe Scott-Wood, 10, of Park Road, Henley, said: “I have really enjoyed myself and will be here all week.

“I have done laser tag and gone on the bouncy castle and done some painting. I came with my school friends but I have also met lots of new friends.”

Hops, which is run by volunteers and is now in its 40th year, provides fun during the summer holidays for youngsters in school years one to seven.

Chairman David Edwards, who first became involved when his son James attended eight years ago, said: “It has been a huge success. We are able to have 250 children each day and we expect to welcome more than 300 individuals across the week.

“We are getting to the point where we might have to turn people away.

“It is so important to get the children out of the house and doing something outdoors. They get to meet children from other schools and they are staying active.”

Hops runs from 9am to 3pm to reflect a normal school day.

Today (Friday) is the final day and the organisers hope to hold a barbecue. They are also keen to recruit volunteers for next year.

For more information, call 07305 255330 and email info@hopshenley.co.uk