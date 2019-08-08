Hairdresser shortlisted for newcomer of the year award

A HAIRDRESSER from Henley has been shortlisted for a national award.

Suzie Clelland, a stylist at the Marc Antoni salon in Hart Street, is one of six finalists in the newcomer of the year category of the British Hairdressing Awards.

The 25-year-old moved to Henley from Glasgow a year ago after contacting Bruno Giamattei, who owns the Marc Antoni chain of salons, on Instagram.

She said: “Bruno is incredible and I wanted to be like that. That was the whole reason why I moved down.

“He was really good friends with my old employer. He is so successful in our industry, so I knew of him anyway. I sent him a message on Instagram and I had moved down to Henley within four weeks.”

Ms Clelland, who also lives in Hart Street, said her job was hard work.

“If I wanted to just make money, I wouldn’t be in this job,” she said.

“You can’t do it if you don’t love it. You are on your feet all day and you don’t always get lunch. You have to have the passion for it and want to know more and get better.

“There is something so beautiful about how you can make a person feel. That is the beautiful thing about my job.” She had to submit a portfolio of images of her work and was thrilled when she learnt about her nomination.

“When I got an email from the awards team I cried,” she said. “I couldn’t stop looking at it because I thought it must have read it wrong. When I was at school I had no clue what I wanted to do. Now I love it. I eat sleep and breathe it.

“I miss my family a lot and it wasn’t easy when I first moved down. They wanted me to come home and stop being silly.

“It was really special when I told them about the nomination, they were really proud — I think they finally understood why I wanted to do it.

“It would mean everything to win and I have already picked my dress.”

Marc Antoni has five salons across Berkshire, Oxfordshire and Hampshire and the creative styling team at the Henley salon has been shortlisted in the artistic team of the year category, which it won last year.

Mr Giamattei said: “The calibre of hairdressing recognised in these awards is widely known and we are very proud of our amazing stylists for doing so well.”

The awards will be presented at a ceremony in London on November 25.