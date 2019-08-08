Outdoor clothing company to open Henley branch

AN outdoor clothing company is opening a new store in Henley.

Mountain Warehouse will move into card and gift shop Paperchase in Bell Street, which is set to cease trading on August 19 after almost seven years.

It is understood that the company, which was founded in 1997 and has more than 330 stores in the UK, Europe, New Zealand and North America, has taken a five-year lease on the unit.

But on Tuesday, members of Henley Town Council’s planning commitee rejected the company’s application for an illuminated fascia sign.

Mayor Ken Arlett, who chairs the committee, said: “It’s filled straight away, so we do not have an empty shop but there’s a problem because the sign is illuminated.

“That’s the only issue but we’re very happy it’s been filled.”

The Henley Society, a civic group, said the company should be referred to the traditional shopfront design guide issued by South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, which discourages the use of illuminated fascias.

The district council will make the final decision on the application by September 3.

Paperchase opened in December 2012 and replaced the former Clintons Cards store. A spokeswoman for the company said its closure was part of a company restructure of its outlets, which was approved in March.

*The attached image has been computer generated by Northampton Signs, on behalf of Mountain Warehouse.