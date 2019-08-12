Upper Thames bag most wins at Town and Visitors’ Regatta

UPPER Thames, Henley Rowing Club and Leander Club achieved 14 wins between them at this year’s Town and Visitors’ Regatta.

A large crowd saw 184 races over the three-lane 800m course from Old Blades to Phyllis Court last Saturday.

This year’s event saw a record entry with more than 300 crews taking part in the racing that lasted for 11 hours that ranged from elite to novice and junior to masters.

Upper Thames clocked up 10 wins ahead of Henley with three and Leander with one.

In the masters coxless fours, the Upper Thames D crew of Steward Bell, Charles Nelson, Hamish Floyd and Justin Sutherland beat Royal Air Force Rowing Club B by two-and-a-half lengths while in the masters open quads, Upper Thames F beat Bentham Boat Club by five lengths.

The women’s masters quad sculls final saw an Upper Thames and Tideway Scullers’ School E composite crew beat Minerva Bath Rowing Club E easily while in the women’s masters double sculls C and D final, Upper Thames C beat Barnes Bridge Ladies Rowing Club C by five lengths.

In the women’s masters double sculls E final, Upper Thames beat Eton Excelsior Rowing Club by five lengths.

Charles Clarke, Matthew Hnatiw, Timothy Grant and George Eden of Upper Thames beat Oxford Academicals Rowing Club easily in the final of the band two open quads while in the band one open double sculls final, Tom Foster and Mark Shimmin beat a composite comprising Upper Thames and the Windsorian Rowing Club by two lengths.

In the women’s double sculls band two, Upper Thames’ Rachael Alder and Jennifer Hoodless beat Minerva Bath Rowing Club by a quarter length while in the band one mixed double sculls, Upper Thames and UL Tyrian Club beat UL Tyrian Club by one-and-a-quarter lengths.

The women’s junior doubles saw Upper Thames’s Katherine George and Za Kosobucki beat Henley Rowing Club by three-and-a-half lengths.

Henley Rowing Club’s Tom Moon beat Liam Price of Upper Thames easily to win a derby in the band four single sculls final. In the band five single sculls final, Ryan Seager of Henley beat Charles Haynes of London Rowing Club by five lengths. In the women’s junior 14 double sculls, Henley Rowing Club’s Ailish Harkin and Lucy Jones beat Wallingford Rowing Club by five lengths.

The women’s quads band one final saw Leander Club’s Natasha Harris-White, Georgina Brayshaw, Katherine Maitland and Olivia Caesar beat UL Tyrian Club by three-and-a-half lengths. The Peter Sutherland Challenge Cup for the most successful club at the regatta was won by University of London Tyrian Club, closely followed by Upper Thames Rowing Club and the Royal Air Force Rowing Club.

Upper Thames had more wins on the day, but mainly in smaller boats. Last year the cup was won by Marlow Rowing Club Tyrian had brought a number of very experienced crews and came away with five wins, including two in eights.

The fastest race of the day saw Tyrian Club beating Blue Star Club from Newcastle University in alumni eights in a time of two minutes and 44 seconds. Blue Star had won this event every year in its four-year history.

Regatta president Rod Murray said: “It was a fantastic regatta showcasing the best of Henley both on and off the water. It’s so great to hear how much our competitors enjoyed their day racing on this iconic stretch of water.” Chairman Martin Levy added: “I’d like to thank all our volunteers, subscribers, sponsors and supporters who do so much to make the regatta a success and help us control our costs. Particular thanks go to the younger juniors of Henley Rowing Club who manned the stakeboats at the start all day in very warm and humid conditions.”

The 2020 regatta will be held on Saturday, August 1.