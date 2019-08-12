Return of Mrs May

THERESA MAY has returned to shopping in Henley now she has a bit more time on her hands.

The Maidenhead MP used to be a familiar sight in and around the town’s stores until she became prime minister.

Now she has given way to former Henley MP Boris Johnson, she seems keen to return here.

On Tuesday, Mrs May turned a few heads as she made her way into town and visited shops including Space NK Apothecary in Duke Street.

She even managed a smile at a passenger in a passing bus who had spotted her.

Welcome back, Mrs May.