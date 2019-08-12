Twenty five years ago...

PARK and ride proposals for Henley have been abandoned until the effects of the Waitrose and Tesco projects are known. Town councillors took the decision on Tuesday after admitting they were unsure about the potential use of the scheme.

The Henley Oxfam Group is appealing to townspeople to take up the challenge of filling a plane with lifesaving equipment for Rwanda. The flight to Goma in Zaire is due to leave in two weeks’ time and £200,000 is needed to buy essential water and purifying equipment to help desperate Rwandan refugees. The charity’s emergencies co-ordinator, Nick Stockton, who is in Goma, estimates that 3,000 to 5,000 people are dying every day from the cholera epidemic.

Clubs, businesses and individuals have rallied to ensure Henley Rowing Club’s first oarswoman to complete in the Commonwealth Regatta can buy her plane ticket to Canada. Postwoman Ruth Rudkin and her partner in the double sculls, Helen Bruce, each has to raise £995 by Tuesday to be able to join the rest of their compatriots for the international event which follows the Commonwealth Games.