Fifty years ago...

AT an extraordinary meeting of the Henley Amateur Operatic Society on Monday, members decided by an overwhelming majority to accept an invitation to take over the management of the Kenton Theatre. The president, Lord Rathcreedan, took the chair and welcomed the Mayor Coun. John Green and the hon. treasurer of the Kenton Theatre Companies, Alan Punchard. Lord Rathcreedan also extended a welcome to Mr A Hammant of Messrs. Hammants, the principal remaining creditor of the companies.

Reference to schemes set out in the planning programme of Henley Borough Council was made at a meeting on Tuesday. Two committee reports advocated further enquiries into the suggested pedestrian access along the river and the possible purchase of the Territorial Army centre in Friday Street.

Woodcote’s sixth annual veteran transport rally on Saturday attracted a record crowd of more than 8,000 and raised an expected profit of £750, also a record, in aid of the village hall building fund. The rally is organised by a local committee and a special effort was made this year to involve the whole village.