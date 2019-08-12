A hundred years ago...

THE Henley branch of the Comrades of the Great War certainly does not lack vitality. Beginning in a small way some year-and-a-half ago as a “post” of the organisation, in a few weeks the numbers sufficed to be made a branch. Since then they have grown so the branch numbers upwards of 500 and their original premises have had to be vacated for a much larger building. The branch has a band of some 25 members who made their initial appearance in public on Peace Day.

Harvesting operations no doubt militated against a large attendance of members at the monthly meeting of Henley branch of the National Farmers’ Union, held at the White Hart Hotel on July 31. Mr Lane (vice-chairman) occupied the chair and county secretary Mr R Lean was in attendance.

The final event in connection with the peace celebrations in Wargrave took place on Saturday when a dinner was given for the men of the parish who served in the forces during the Great War. A total of 200 sat down to a splendid repast provided by villagers.