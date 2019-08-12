Ten years ago...

CELEBRITY chef Anthony Worrall Thompson is behind a plan to promote Henley and attract more tourists. He is appealing to celebrities living in the area to be filmed describing what they consider to be the best points of the town. The chef’s family have lived in the area for more than 100 years.

The Old Bell pub in Bell Street, Henley, is back. It had been trading as the tapas bar Campana but closed suddenly a month ago. The building had been empty since the end of the royal regatta but on Wednesday the pub re-opened under its previous name after a makeover . The landlord is Bill Dobson, who used to run the Queen’s Head on the corner of Duke Street and Greys Road.

Former mayor Ian Reissmann is back on Henley Town Council after winning Friday’s by-election. The Henley Residents Group candidate polled 606 votes to Conservative candidate Will Hamilton’s 531 to be re-elected after a two-year break. The result in Henley North ward means HRG now has 10 councillors and the Tories six. The by-election was sparked by Conservative councillor Tony Elliott’s resignation last month.