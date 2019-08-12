Monday, 12 August 2019

Diligent deputy

HENLEY Deputy Mayor David Eggleton is certainly throwing himself into the role.

At the recent Club to Pub Swim he presented 500 medals to finishers and then the following week he gave out 750 medals at a children’s triathlon at Gillotts School.

It sounds like David deserves a medal himself.

