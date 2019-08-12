Diligent deputy

HIGH scores were recorded when 112 members ... [more]
Monday, 12 August 2019
HENLEY Deputy Mayor David Eggleton is certainly throwing himself into the role.
At the recent Club to Pub Swim he presented 500 medals to finishers and then the following week he gave out 750 medals at a children’s triathlon at Gillotts School.
It sounds like David deserves a medal himself.
12 August 2019
