Wasted exercise

Monday, 12 August 2019
HENLEY Mayor Ken Arlett was clearly disappointed by the interest shown by the public in a consultation on the town council’s plans to sell a piece of its land near Tesco for housing.
Only 132 responses were received about the proposal to spend the income from the sale on a new clubhouse for AFC Henley and Henley Hockey Club and to build a 3G pitch.
The Mayor said: “It’s so difficult to get people involved... we sent out thousands of leaflets. Just to fill in a piece of paper seems to be hard.”
12 August 2019
