Monday, 12 August 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Wasted exercise

HENLEY Mayor Ken Arlett was clearly disappointed by the interest shown by the public in a consultation on the town council’s plans to sell a piece of its land near Tesco for housing.

Only 132 responses were received about the proposal to spend the income from the sale on a new clubhouse for AFC Henley and Henley Hockey Club and to build a 3G pitch.

The Mayor said: “It’s so difficult to get people involved... we sent out thousands of leaflets. Just to fill in a piece of paper seems to be hard.”

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33