Fears over large tree

CONCERNS have been raised about the safety of a tree in a Henley street.

The large tree overhangs a block of flats in Tilebarn Close which could be demolished if it fell.

Chris Baker, who lives in nearby Laud’s Close, said there was an unmade road near the flats adding: “There’s nothing particularly wrong with the pathway. There’s very big trees the other side of it and they are reaching well and truly over on to the land that is Tilebarn Close.”

Mr Baker said there were concerns about one particular tree, adding: “If it came crashing down it would probably take out that block of flats with a fair degree of ease.”

Mayor Ken Arlett said he would arrange an on-site meeting with the town council’s parks services staff.