‘Repaint lines’

Monday, 12 August 2019
A TOWN councillor has called for yellow lines on Henley Bridge to be repainted.
Will Hamilton said: “It’s a safety issue — the yellow lines define the road.”
Stefan Gawrysiak, Henley’s representative on Oxfordshire County Council, said the bridge would need to be closed in order to do the work, adding: “They have to timetable it.”
12 August 2019
