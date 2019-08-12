HIGH scores were recorded when 112 members ... [more]
Monday, 12 August 2019
A CAR boot sale in aid of the Royal National Lifeboat Institution will be held at Henley Rugby Club on Sunday from 8am to 3pm.
There is a charge of £10 per car and £15 for vans, with a £2 charge for parking.
Refreshments and toilets will be available on site.
For more information, call Norman Daniells on (01491) 574781.
12 August 2019
