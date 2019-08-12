Singer tribute

THE Kenton Theatre in Henley has offered its condolences to the family of Joe Longthorne who was due to perform at the venue on November 1.

The singer died at his Blackpool home in the early hours of Saturday, aged 64.

In a statement, the New Street theatre said: “Joe was a well-loved performer and was one of the best in the business. He will be very much missed.”

Refunds are available from the box office.