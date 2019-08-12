Plans for 72 homes revised

PLANS for 72 homes in a field off Fair Mile, Henley, have been drawn up.

Thames Properties wants to demolish the existing buildings and build 52 houses and 20 flats with access, servicing, parking, amenity space and landscaping.

The land is earmarked for 60 homes in the joint Henley and Harpsden neighbourhood plan.

A design and access statement prepared by DP Architects, of Watlington, said: “These proposals have been carefully considered and gone through a model process of consultation and public engagement.

“They have been years in formulation and relate to a site which historically was always identified for residential development.

“The proposals comply with the Henley and Harpsden neighbourhood development plan and fully comply with the requisite planning policies.

“The housing mix proposed accords with policy and provides a satisfactory calculated mix of unit types, sizes and tenures.

“The finished design has been well-considered, complies with all necessary development control policies, is attractive and appropriate, and will potentially provide a strong sense of place.”

The developer had originally applied to build 82 homes but reduced the number following public consultation in March last year.

At the time, residents said they were worried about the congestion that such a large number of new homes could cause.

Other changes to the plans included moving the properties nearer the centre of the site and a larger “green buffer” on the perimeter.

More than 40 people attended a public consultation on the revised plans at Henley town hall in July last year.

South Oxfordshire District Council is due to make a decision on the application by October 22.