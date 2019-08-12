Road repairs failing

REPAIRS to a Henley road last week following work to connect a new water pipe were poorly done, says the Deputy Mayor.

David Eggleton said the surface patching in Reading Road, near the junction of Quebec Road, was already failing so that the road was sinking in places and the surface was uneven, creating a safety hazard.

Councillor Eggleton said: “It’s not acceptable. I’ve never seen anything like it — You don’t leave holes in the road. The more traffic that goes over it, the bigger and deeper the holes are going to get. I don’t want to see an accident.”

He reported the issue to Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority.

Cllr Eggleton added: “I’m dumbfounded by why people think this kind of thing is acceptable.”

Thames Water engineers were due to complete the repair yesterday (Thursday).

A spokesman said: “We were called to connect a new pipe. Unfortunately, the initial road surface didn’t settle properly.”