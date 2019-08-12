Birthday regatta

THE 10th Henley Regatta for the Disabled will be held on Saturday, August 31.

The annual event will take place at Phyllis Court Club from 10am to 4.30pm.

Children and adults with disabilities are invited to take part in activities on land and in the water. A highlight is the Bell Boat racing in which teams of able and disabled people compete.

Other attractions include a climbing wall, inflatables, a Punch and Judy show, an interactive zoo, free boat trips, trade stands, refreshments and music.

Entry cost £5 and is free for carers. Parking is free.