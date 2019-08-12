Birthday regatta

HIGH scores were recorded when 112 members ... [more]
Monday, 12 August 2019
THE 10th Henley Regatta for the Disabled will be held on Saturday, August 31.
The annual event will take place at Phyllis Court Club from 10am to 4.30pm.
Children and adults with disabilities are invited to take part in activities on land and in the water. A highlight is the Bell Boat racing in which teams of able and disabled people compete.
Other attractions include a climbing wall, inflatables, a Punch and Judy show, an interactive zoo, free boat trips, trade stands, refreshments and music.
Entry cost £5 and is free for carers. Parking is free.
12 August 2019
More News:
Kitchen designer nominated for national trade award
A KITCHEN designer has been nominated for a ... [more]
Charity runner dressed as bee wins award for contribution at 10km race
A WOMAN completed the Watlington 10km ... [more]
Women in 35km Italian challenge for cancer charities
A WOMAN from Wargrave held an art night to raise ... [more]
POLL: Have your say