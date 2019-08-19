Monday, 19 August 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Free talk on NHS

A FREE talk about the NHS community health care plan is to be held at Townlands Memorial Hospital in Henley.

It will be given by Dr Chris Langley, GP senior partner at the Bell Surgery in Henley, Dr Ed Capo-Bianco, clinical director at the Oxfordshire Clinical Commissioning Group, and Dr Toni Chan, consultant and associate medical director at the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading.

The talk will cover the local community health care plan and primary care networks, the long-term vision for the NHS, developments at Townlands and the Royal Berks and what it all means to patients.

The talk will take place in the Maurice Tate room at the hospital on Tuesday, September 10 from 6pm to 8pm. Spaces are limited so booking is essential.

Call the Bell Surgery on (01491) 843250 or email
thebellsurgery@nhs.net

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33