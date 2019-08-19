Volunteers wanted for charity trek to Petra

THE Chiltern Centre in Henley is recruiting people for its second annual fund-raising expedition to Jordan that will take place in May next year.

Eleven people took part in the charity’s first fund-raising trek to Kilimanjaro in February and raised more than £70,000.

Next year’s trek will be to Petra, an historical and archaeological city dating to around 300BC.

Harriet Barcella, community fund-raiser for the charity, said: “It will be a chance to experience other cultures, challenge yourself and have a real bucket list adventure while fund-raising for and supporting a vital local charity.”

The Chiltern Centre provides support, leisure and overnight short break services for disabled adults and needs to raise around £200,000 each year.

The recruitment drive was launched at a Night of Adventure held at Lovibonds Brewery in Henley featuring four speakers who had taken part in previous fund-raising challenges, left to right, Marco Barcella, Anthony Campbell, Yvette Kershaw and Jo Bradshaw.

Participants can opt to fund-raise to cover the costs of the trip, with more than 50 per cent raised going to the centre, or can pay the full trip costs and raise funds as well.

For more information, email harriet@chilterncentre.org.uk or visit www.chilterncentre.org.uk/news/trek-to-petra